Man shot during fight at Harper Woods elementary school playground

Crime and Public Safety
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fight at a Harper Woods playground ended with a shooting Tuesday evening. 

Police say they were called to Poupard Elementary School property around 7:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. 

When they got to the playground everyone had already left. They soon learned a 20-year-old man had been shot and taken to the hospital. 

Police say several men and women were involved in the fight when a man pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim was hit in the lower back. 

At last check, he's in temporary serious condition.

No word yet on a suspect.