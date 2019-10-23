Man shot during fight at Harper Woods elementary school playground
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fight at a Harper Woods playground ended with a shooting Tuesday evening.
Police say they were called to Poupard Elementary School property around 7:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When they got to the playground everyone had already left. They soon learned a 20-year-old man had been shot and taken to the hospital.
Police say several men and women were involved in the fight when a man pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim was hit in the lower back.
At last check, he's in temporary serious condition.
No word yet on a suspect.