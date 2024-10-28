Man stabbed to death outside Taylor bar • Harris, Walz to rally in Ann Arbor • 5 wounded in Detroit shootings

Both Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will campaign together in Michigan on Monday as they push to appeal to voters in the battleground state.

Vice President Harris and Minnesota Gov. Walz will be joined by singer Maggie Rogers in Ann Arbor.

The stop is just the latest in a series of rallies and concerts designed to appeal to voters in battleground states. Other performers who have attended the "When We Vote We Win" events include Lizzo and Beyonce.

Harris's visit to Michigan is one of many in the past couple of weeks. She was last in the state over the weekend for an early voting event in Kalamazoo, and that visit followed several to the state, including last Monday's stop with former Congresswoman Liz Cheney in Royal Oak.

Her opponents, Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick JD Vance have also honed in on Michigan during this campaign. Former President Trump spent both Friday and Saturday in the state as he sought support from voters.

Vance was also in Michigan recently. He held a rally in Waterford Township on Thursday.

Family mourns man stabbed to death at Taylor bar

"He was the sweetest, nicest person you'll ever meet," Tiffeny Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer is referring to her brother, Marcell Turner-Pongratz, who was stabbed to death outside a Taylor bar over the weekend.

He had attended a Halloween party at Big League Brews, one of his favorite bars to visit with friends. While leaving just after midnight Saturday, he was attacked and killed.

Shortly after the murder, police arrested the man responsible. Though few details have been released, police said they do not believe Turner-Pongratz and the suspect knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing.

Early voting now underway statewide

Though election day is still over a week away, Michigan voters can cast their ballots in person now.

Statewide early voting opened Saturday, allowing voters nine days of in-person voting ahead of the Nov. 5 election. All municipalities must offer at least the nine days of early voting, though cities have the option to allow up to 29 days of early in-person voting. Early voting in Detroit, for instance, began on Oct. 19.

According to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, more than 145,000 voters cast their ballots on Saturday, Oct. 26 alone. Around 100,000 more ballots were cast on Sunday.

"I’m thrilled to see so many enthusiastic Michigan citizens turning out all across the state in record numbers to make their voices heard," Benson said. "We’re starting a new tradition of early voting here in Michigan, so we don’t just have Election Day, we have Election Days, and options that let you decide what’s most convenient for you."

Early voting is new for Michiganders; this year was the first time it was offered statewide after voters approved a measure adding it to the state constitution in 2022.

Benson is expected to provide an update on how the whole weekend of early voting went on Monday morning.

Find your early voting location here.

5 wounded in 2 overnight shootings

Detroit police are investigating two shootings early Monday that left five men wounded.

The unrelated shootings happened in two locations on the city's west side. The first shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Birwood near Wyoming and Lyndon. Three men are in temporary serious condition after they were shot in front of a home in the area.

Then, around 5 a.m., two men were shot on Grand River Avenue near West Grand Boulevard. Their conditions are unknown.

Police are still piecing together the circumstances of these shootings and looking for the suspects responsible.

Lions defeat Titans 53-14

Sunday's Lions win was a big one, with Detroit defeating the Titans 53-14.

Jared Goff had only 28 yards passing at halftime, but the route was already on as the Lions had a three-touchdown lead, at 35-14.

That lead stretched to 53-14 by the end of the third quarter, when the backups came in for mop up duty.

Goff threw three touchdown passes and David Montgomery was the first of five players to score in the first half for the Detroit Lions, who romped past the Tennessee Titans 52-14 on Sunday.

The NFC North-leading Lions (6-1) have the conference’s best record after winning five straight games, averaging 40-plus points over the last four.

Detroit had its highest-scoring game since a 55-point performance against Chicago in 1997, and scored at least 50 for the fourth time in franchise history.

Temperatures are on the way up.

What else we're watching

Traveling to Detroit Metro Airport today? The westbound ramp to southbound Merriman will be closed from 9 a.m, to 3 p.m. Monday, while northbound Merriman will only have one lane open. Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control is offering free spaying and neutering of cats and dogs this week. Learn more and register here According to AAA, Michigan gas price averages are down 15 cents from a week ago. First Lady Jill Biden and Gwen Walz, Tim Walz's wife, will be in Michigan on Monday for several events in support of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. They will stop in both Traverse City and Bay City. Halloween is coming - check our haunted house guide to plan this week's scares

Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally stirs outrage with offensive, racist rhetoric

Donald Trump returned to New York City on Sunday night to make his final campaign pitch with just over a week until Election Day.

The event at Madison Square Garden featured both prominent and controversial moments, with speakers and supporters filling the arena hours before Trump’s late arrival.

The rally sparked criticism as several of Trump’s allies made racially charged remarks targeting Vice President Kamala Harris and key voter groups.

A stand-up comedian’s comments about Puerto Rico and diverse communities drew immediate backlash from the Harris campaign, which seeks support among Puerto Rican voters in swing states.

"I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico," said comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, whose comment was swiftly condemned by Harris’ campaign as it competes with Trump to win Puerto Rican communities in Pennsylvania and other swing states.

Businessman Grant Cardone and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson also attacked Harris with personal insults. Trump’s friend David Rem labeled her "the Antichrist," while others made derogatory references to Harris’s Jamaican and Indian heritage.