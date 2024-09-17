MAP: Southeast Michigan haunted houses, hayrides, and other spooky fun
Ready to get scared?
Haunted houses, creepy forests, and more are starting to open for the season. Find one here:
Algonac – Mill St. Trail of Terror
Haunted forest
- Open: October 12, 19, 26 from 8-10 p.m.
- Cost: Free (donations appreciated)
Armada – Blake’s Big Apple Haunted Attractions
Spookyland, haunted hayride, zombie paintball, haunted barn
- Open: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Sept. 13 through Oct. 27
- Cost: $17.95-79.95 (Special deals available for select dates in September)
Commerce Township – Glenlore Trails
Haunted forest
- Open: Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept. 20 until Nov. 3
- Cost: $14-24
Fowlerville – Slaughterhouse Adventure
Haunted house, haunted corn maze, haunted hayride
- Open: TBA
- Cost: $20-35
Grosse Pointe Farms – Haunted Garage Productions
Haunted garage
- Open: Friday through Sunday in October beginning Oct. 4
- Cost: TBA
Holly – Rotten Manor
Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted theater
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; Thursday-Sunday through October 27. Also open Halloween and Nov. 1-2
- Cost: $25-95
Inkster – The Haunted Funeral Home
Haunted house
- Open: TBA
- Cost: TBA
Howell – Slay Nights
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays through Sundays beginning Oct. 4
- Price: $25
Jackson – Jackson's Underworld
Haunted house
- Open: Weekends
- Cost: $35 (VIP available as well)
Madison Heights – Azra Chamber of Horrors
Haunted house
- Open: Sept. 27-28; Friday-Sundays until Oct. 17, when it opens on Thursdays
- Cost: $35-80
Monroe – Spooky's Fright Night
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 4 through Oct. 19
- Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for children 10 and younger
New Haven – Scarefest Scream Park
Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted maze
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 20 through Oct. 5; open Sundays beginning Oct. 13
- Cost: $20-30 (VIP also available)
Onsted – Haunting in Irish Hills
Haunted drive-thru, haunted house, haunted train car, haunted hayride
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 28 through Oct. 26
- Cost: $10-$40
Pinckney – Terrorfied Forest
Haunted forest
- Open: Opens Sept. 28; open Fridays through Sundays from Oct. 4 through Nov. 2; also open Halloween
- Price: $28-75
Pontiac – Erebus Haunted Attraction
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; weekends and some weekdays in October
- Cost: $25-39 (VIP available as well)
Romulus – Deranged Haunted Attraction
Haunted town
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September beginning Sept. 27; Fridays-Sundays beginning Oct. 4; Oct. 30 through Nov. 2
- Price: $20-43
Taylor – The Scream Machine
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; Fridays through Sundays from Oct. 4 through Oct. 13; Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 17 through Oct. 27; also open Oct. 30 and Halloween
- Cost: $27+
Westland – Eloise Asylum
Haunted house
- Open: Opens Sept. 28; open Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 27; also open Nov. 2
- Cost: $24.99 - $44.99 (VIP available as well)
Westland – Hush Haunted Attraction
Haunted house
- Open: Opens Sept. 28, with more dates added as Halloween approaches
- Cost: $19.99-32.99 (VIP available as well)
Ypsilanti – Wiard's Night Terrors
Haunted houses, haunted hayride
- Open: Opens Sept. 21; open Fridays and Saturdays in September, Fridays through Sundays in October; also open Halloween and Nov. 1
- Cost: $33.75-62.75