MAP: Southeast Michigan haunted houses, hayrides, and other spooky fun

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  September 17, 2024 10:23am EDT
Ready to get scared?

Haunted houses, creepy forests, and more are starting to open for the season. Find one here:

Algonac – Mill St. Trail of Terror

Haunted forest

  • Open: October 12, 19, 26 from 8-10 p.m.
  • Cost: Free (donations appreciated)

Armada – Blake’s Big Apple Haunted Attractions

Spookyland, haunted hayride, zombie paintball, haunted barn

  • Open: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Sept. 13 through Oct. 27
  • Cost: $17.95-79.95 (Special deals available for select dates in September)

Commerce Township – Glenlore Trails

Haunted forest

  • Open: Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept. 20 until Nov. 3
  • Cost: $14-24

Fowlerville – Slaughterhouse Adventure

Haunted house, haunted corn maze, haunted hayride

  • Open: TBA
  • Cost: $20-35

Grosse Pointe Farms – Haunted Garage Productions

Haunted garage

  • Open: Friday through Sunday in October beginning Oct. 4
  • Cost: TBA

Holly – Rotten Manor

Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted theater 

  • Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; Thursday-Sunday through October 27. Also open Halloween and Nov. 1-2
  • Cost: $25-95

Inkster – The Haunted Funeral Home

Haunted house

  • Open: TBA
  • Cost: TBA

Howell – Slay Nights

Haunted house

  • Open: Fridays through Sundays beginning Oct. 4
  • Price: $25

Jackson – Jackson's Underworld

Haunted house

  • Open: Weekends
  • Cost: $35 (VIP available as well)

Madison Heights – Azra Chamber of Horrors

Haunted house

  • Open: Sept. 27-28; Friday-Sundays until Oct. 17, when it opens on Thursdays
  • Cost: $35-80

Monroe – Spooky's Fright Night

Haunted house

  • Open: Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 4 through Oct. 19
  • Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for children 10 and younger

New Haven – Scarefest Scream Park

Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted maze

  • Open: Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 20 through Oct. 5; open Sundays beginning Oct. 13
  • Cost: $20-30 (VIP also available)

Onsted – Haunting in Irish Hills

Haunted drive-thru, haunted house, haunted train car, haunted hayride

  • Open: Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 28 through Oct. 26
  • Cost: $10-$40

Pinckney – Terrorfied Forest

Haunted forest

  • Open: Opens Sept. 28; open Fridays through Sundays from Oct. 4 through Nov. 2; also open Halloween
  • Price: $28-75

Pontiac – Erebus Haunted Attraction

Haunted house

  • Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; weekends and some weekdays in October
  • Cost: $25-39 (VIP available as well)

Romulus – Deranged Haunted Attraction

Haunted town

  • Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September beginning Sept. 27; Fridays-Sundays beginning Oct. 4; Oct. 30 through Nov. 2
  • Price: $20-43

Taylor – The Scream Machine

Haunted house

  • Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; Fridays through Sundays from Oct. 4 through Oct. 13; Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 17 through Oct. 27; also open Oct. 30 and Halloween
  • Cost: $27+

Westland – Eloise Asylum

Haunted house

  • Open: Opens Sept. 28; open Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 27; also open Nov. 2
  • Cost: $24.99 - $44.99 (VIP available as well)

Westland – Hush Haunted Attraction

Haunted house

  • Open: Opens Sept. 28, with more dates added as Halloween approaches
  • Cost: $19.99-32.99 (VIP available as well)

Ypsilanti – Wiard's Night Terrors

Haunted houses, haunted hayride

  • Open: Opens Sept. 21; open Fridays and Saturdays in September, Fridays through Sundays in October; also open Halloween and Nov. 1
  • Cost: $33.75-62.75