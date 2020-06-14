Man struck while walking to store on Detroit's west side, Detroit Police investigate

A 42-year-old man was shot while walking to the store early Sunday morning around 2:30.

Police say the man was walking with a relative in the area of Livernois and Tireman, when they both heard shots fired. Shortly after, the victim realized he was struck.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The suspect is still unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

