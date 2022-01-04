Mary Sheffield selected as Detroit's next city council president

The Detroit City Council has elected Mary Sheffield to be its next president, following in the foot steps of Brenda Jones, who stepped down from her seat following the 2021 election.

Sheffield, who represents the 5th District in Detroit, was voted to the position by a 7-2 margin, beating out Mary Waters, who was elected to her seat in the previous cycle.

Most previously the president pro tem when she ran unopposed last November, Sheffield was nominated to the seat by District 1 Rep. James Tate.

In a statement, she thanked God and then her colleagues.

"I am humbled to join the ranks of former Council Presidents Sen. Carl Levin, Erma Henderson, Gil Hill, Maryann Mahaffey and more recently Brenda Jones who all have ushered Detroit through some of its darkest and best times," said Sheffield.

She was first elected to the council in 2013.

She'll serve in the position until 2026.