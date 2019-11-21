Mashed butternut squash recipe from Seasons 52

Seasons 52 joined us on The Nine on National Stuffing Day to talk with us about Thanksgiving sides.

You can hear from Executive Chef Elizabeth Cericola in the video player and get her mashed butternut squash recipe below.

MASHED BUTTERNUT SQUASH

Inspired by Seasons 52

Ingredients:

1 large butternut squash (approx. 2 pounds)

2 Tbsp. of maple syrup

2 Tbsp. of whole butter, cubed

Kosher salt

Tools Needed:

Sauce pot

Colander

Hand masher or tabletop mixer

Squash Procedure:

1. Peel the squash and then cut in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds and then cut into two-inch cubes.

2. Add 1" of water to a sauce pot and bring to a simmer.

3. Add the cubed squash to the pot, cover and cook for about 20 minutes, or until the squash is fork-tender.

4. Once the squash is cooked, strain using a colander and then place in a large bowl.

5. For a rustic look, use a hand masher or for smooth texture, use a tabletop mixer.

6. While warm, add maple syrup, butter and salt to taste; mix well to melt and incorporate the butter fully.

7. Serve alongside your favorite Thanksgiving foods.

Recipe serves four as a side.