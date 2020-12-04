Massive fire breaks out at Toledo Beach Marina in Monroe County

Fire crews are battling a massive blaze at a marina in Monroe County that caught fire early Friday.

Black smoke could be seen billowing out of a large storage building that may have been used to house boats over the winter.

The Toledo Beach Marina in Monroe County

By 8 a.m., the building's roof had collapsed as several fire departments converged on the scene. Departments did report the fire had been contained by early morning.

Check Horvath, a member of the marina for a few years says he got a call from a friend about the fire. A resident of Luna Pier, he could see the smoke from his home.

He said the storage facility had a "lot of big money boats" inside it.

The marina is located in LaSalle, Mich, a township just south of Monroe and north of the Ohio border.

It's unclear what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a breaking story. Check back later with FOX 2 for more details