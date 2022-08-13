Mastodon found in West Michigan during construction project dig

article

A mastodon was found this week at a construction dig site in Michigan.

During construction in the Geers Intercounty drain construction project, the Kent County Road crew discovered a mastodon.

Mastodon found in Kent County construction dig (photo: Grand Rapids Public Museum)

The mastodon will eventually find its way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the museum said.

Archeologists from the University of Michigan were at the dig site on Friday with Dr. Cory Redman, the Museum’s science curator and other museum staff.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates