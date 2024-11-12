Mayor Mike Duggan expected to announce decision on possible 4th term run in Detroit

article

Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to make a major announcement on Wednesday in regard to his future in Detroit.

Duggan's team said he would announce his decision on whether to seek a fourth term as Mayor. He is expected to speak at noon on Nov. 13.

Duggan, a Democrat, was elected mayor of Detroit in 2014 and has since served for three terms. Recently, Mayor Duggan campaigned with then presidential candidate Kamala Harris before losing to President-Elect Donald Trump.

Duggan's announcement will be streamed live on the FOX 2 Live page HERE.