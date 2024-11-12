Expand / Collapse search

Mayor Mike Duggan expected to announce decision on possible 4th term run in Detroit

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  November 12, 2024 7:57pm EST
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to make a major announcement on Wednesday in regard to his future in Detroit.

Duggan's team said he would announce his decision on whether to seek a fourth term as Mayor. He is expected to speak at noon on Nov. 13. 

Duggan, a Democrat, was elected mayor of Detroit in 2014 and has since served for three terms. Recently, Mayor Duggan campaigned with then presidential candidate Kamala Harris before losing to President-Elect Donald Trump. 

"Somehow we have lost the confidence of the middle class," Duggan said. "And if we don't get it back, it's hard to see what the future of the party is."

Duggan's announcement will be streamed live on the FOX 2 Live page HERE.