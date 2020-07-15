Mayor Mike Duggan to discuss Detroit's plan on evictions as moratorium ends

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will discuss what plans the city will have to help renters as the state's moratorium on evictions ends Wednesday night.

Duggan will share details of assistance during a 2 p.m. press conference. You can watch in the embed below.

Duggan is also going to announce plans for a citywide memorial and $1.4 million for Connect 313 for digital inclusion programs.

The state estimates there could be a 75,000 case backlog of eviction filings waiting to be sent.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has attempted to help plug part of the financial hole landlords are in with a $50 million Eviction Diversion Program. The fund will help pay for 90% of the rent due by a tenant, in exchange for waiving late fees and penalties and forgive that final 10% that's owed.