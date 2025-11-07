McDonald's coffee attack caught on camera by couple in the lobby

The Brief A manager of a McDonald's is recovering after having scalding hot coffee thrown at her. The McDonald's manager suffered minor burns, and the customer walked out.



A McDonald's manager is recovering after a customer hurled hot coffee at her.

The customer was apparently upset that her breakfast order was canceled. The couple who caught it all on camera helped crack the case for police and explained what happened.

"It got all over her back and neck, and her shirt was just covered," said witness Justin Rogalski. "She threw hot coffee on somebody—that’s assault."

Dig deeper:

The McDonald's manager suffered minor burns, and the customer walked out.

Just after Rogalski and his fiancée Tara ordered a snack wrap and a McChicken, a scene unfolded in the McDonald's lobby in Buena Vista, near Saginaw.

The couple says the woman's mobile breakfast order was canceled when she arrived at the McDonald's.

"She didn’t seem like she was going to do that; she was actually very nice. I was talking to her for a little bit," said witness Tara Martus. "It was definitely hot; there was steam coming off of it…yeah, she just gave it to her."

Despite the manager promising a refund, using "ma’am," and telling her to have a good day, the customer's temper bubbled over.

What's next:

The couple pulled out their cell phone to record. Once police posted their video on Facebook, the woman was identified within minutes.

She’s not under arrest yet.