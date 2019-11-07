McDonald's launches limited-edition surprise Happy Meals with throwback toys
(FOX 2) - Starting Thursday, McDonald's is introducing limited-edition surprise Happy Meals, featuring iconic throwback toys from the past 40 years.
Available in more than 90 countries around the world, the popular food chain is celebrating its 40th anniversary with 15 collectible toys in the Surprise Happy Meal.
The 15 toys are:
- Cowboy McNugget (McDonald's): 1988
- Fireman McNugget (McDonald's): 1988
- Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald's): 1988
- Hamburger Changeable (McDonald's): 1989
- Grimace (McDonald's): 1990
- Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald's): 1991
- McDonald's Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993
- Hamburglar (McDonald's): 1995
- Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995
- Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996
- Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
- Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
- My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
- Furby (Hasbro): 1999
- Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
"Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand," said Steve Easterbrook, McDonald's CEO. "Today, this iconic red box creates delicious, lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world."