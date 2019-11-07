McDonald's launches limited-edition surprise Happy Meals with throwback toys

Starting Thursday, McDonald's is introducing limited-edition surprise Happy Meals, featuring iconic throwback toys from the past 40 years.

Available in more than 90 countries around the world, the popular food chain is celebrating its 40th anniversary with 15 collectible toys in the Surprise Happy Meal.

The 15 toys are:

Cowboy McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

Fireman McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

Hamburger Changeable (McDonald's): 1989

Grimace (McDonald's): 1990

Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald's): 1991

McDonald's Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

Hamburglar (McDonald's): 1995

Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

Furby (Hasbro): 1999

Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

"Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand," said Steve Easterbrook, McDonald's CEO. "Today, this iconic red box creates delicious, lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world."