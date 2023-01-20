MDOT study examines impact of adding toll roads in Michigan

Some believe the key to having better roads like Ohio, our neighbor to the south. Toll roads could be the way to fix the roads - but it could be pricey.

FOX 2: "Would it be strange in Michigan after all these years to suddenly pay a toll?"

"Yes. I would most definitely think that’s strange," said one woman. "Yeah."

If the state of Michigan acts on findings from a study that says it could raise nearly $3 billion in revenue to take care of the roads, if the state’s entire highway operation was tolled.

That would be enough to cover repairs, according to the study paid for by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

But most people FOX 2 spoke with say they don't think it would be a go.

"I don't like tolls," said another driver. "Because they have them in other states and they slow us down. I don't see how it would improve anything here."

State officials say they are already getting ready for a big drop in revenue with so many drivers opting for electric vehicles, meaning they aren’t paying the state and federal gas taxes to pay for road repairs.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has long pledged to "Fix The Damn Roads" and has said everything is on the table in order to foot the bill.

"It’s an option but I don’t know how many people would be receptive to it. I think it would be a lot of pushback."

"You’d think that fixing the roads would be an item that’s in the budget every year," said another driver. "So I am ashamed at the state of the roads right now, but I don’t think this is the right way to go."

The study identified several possible "toll-worthy" roads in our area including:

US-23

M-10

M-14

M-39

M-59

I-75

I-94

I-96

I-275

I-696

Many Metro Detroit drivers we talked with say they’ve had problems with tolls other states and would hate to have the same issues here. They're already pumping the brakes.

"In other states I found it very inconvenient when dealing with toll roads," the driver added. "So I’ve always secretly been thankful they Michigan didn’t have them so I would not look forward to that," said Chris King. "I would hope they would come up with other solutions for the funding."

Electronic scanning makes the toll process easier, but it would be a lot to install. It could cost $10 billion to install, the study said. There would also have to be regulations considered and environmental matters to include.



