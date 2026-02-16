Measles cases ramping up, doctors recommend vaccines

The Brief Measles cases are rising for children around the US. Doctors say the cause is children not receiving their vaccine. The latest strain of measles is considered more contagious.



In the year 2000 it was declared that measles was eliminated due to high vaccination rates..

Now our country is seeing our largest outbreak since then. The concern with the very contagious virus is that it can lead to blindness, brain swelling and even death.



That's why doctors want to remind everyone that there is a safe way to protect yourself and others - the vaccine.

According to the Michigan Department of Health there were 30 reported cases in the state as of last Thursday.

We're more than two months into the new year and measles cases are climbing across the country.

"Fewer and fewer kids are getting all of their childhood vaccines and that includes the MMR," said Dr. Amy Edwards, pediatric infections disease specialist.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 910 confirmed cases of measles as of Feb. 12 - with five new outbreaks this year.

Even as vaccination rates decline, public health experts still stress it's the best way to protect yourself and those vulnerable.

Edwards says the latest strain seems to be more contagious but adds that two doses of the MMR vaccine is 97 percent effective.

Children under the age of 5 are most at-risk for the measles.



The CDC recommends children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine.

The first dose between 12 months and 15 months of age. The second at 4 through 6-years-old.

