Meet the Lions fan who caught Jared Goff's touchdown celebration throw

Everyone is still talking about the Lions Monday Night Football win over the Seahawks and the touchdown pass quarterback Jared Goff caught and ran into the end zone.

Goff celebrated the trick play by throwing the football into the stands - and right into the hands of a Detroit firefighter.

"It just came right to me, and I just (up) and grabbed it," said Alex Vadasy.

Vadasy has been a Detroit firefighter for the last 10 years, and is a season ticket holder who happened to be in the right seat at the right time.

"All of a sudden I see Amon-Ra St. Brown stops moving and turns around (I'm) like, they are not going to throw the ball, and they did," Vadasy said.

Then Golf heaved the ball into the stands as the stadium erupted.

"No one else around me saw it, and I grabbed the ball," Alex said. "And I looked over to my two buddies that work at the station, and I said, 'I caught it.' And they said, 'Caught what?'"

NFL rules say players who throw the ball into the stands get a fine of about $7,000.

Not soon after, word got back to Alex that the Lions wanted the football back.

"Ten minutes after we were done hooting and hollering, a team representative came and they wanted the ball back, and they said they'd exchange it," Vadasy said. "And I was like, 'Okay, well, maybe I'll get something good, you know, something sweet.'"

FOX 2: "Okay, Alex, did you give the ball back?"

"If that was me that caught that ball for my first NFL touchdown, or a game like that,. I'd want the ball back to so we decided to do it," he said.

Alex said the Lions will give him a replacement ball.

