Meet the stylist who made Amon-Ra St. Brown's hair blue, sparking a Lions fans movement

When you look good, you feel good - and the Lions have fans feeling great. They’re even changing their hair color to Amon-Ra St. Brown - or shall we say, 'St. Blue.'

It started with a photo of the Lions star receiver, and his Honolulu blue 'do.

"I got in contact with a woman who works for the NFL. Her name is Shannon Furman," said Sarah Colarito, stylist at Figo. "She’s an amazing lady. She reached out and asked if I wanted to be incorporated in this, making his hair blue. Amon-Ra is working with her."

Two postseason wins and tens of thousands of social media likes later, it has sparked a movement.

When FOX 2 went to Figo in Birmingham, we saw three men going blue. It is an hours-long process including a cut, bleach, shampoo, and color.

We also met Colarito — a former Lions cheerleader — and the stylist who helped Amon-Ra create a viral sensation.

"They want to do something fun and memorable," she said. "And of course, they had to jump at the opportunity. I went to his house that first time. We were there for a few hours. rinsing his hair in the sink - all the fun and games.

"He came here the second time for a little touch-up."

FOX 2 spoke to Josh Laker as he got the 'Amon-Ra St. Blue' treatment.

"And now that we've finally gotten some success it just feels so good," Laker said. "I got emotional last game. I was tearing up at the bar."

Laker, a lifelong fan, runs "Sharpz" — an upstart sports betting social site.

"I posted in there, and I said, 'Look, if the Lions win and cover the spread, I will dye my hair like Amon-Ra Saint Brown. He’s my favorite player," Laker said. "And low and behold, they did it. We’re here, and I’m going full blue. I’ll be in San Francisco. I can’t wait."

"It’s fun to see it all come together," Colarito said. "Especially with what I do for passion of my work being able to do it. from like dancing and stuff. And now, seeing Amon-Ra out there, and everyone is so excited to see this blue hair.

"But it's all him. I can’t take credit for everything that they’ve been doing."

FOX 2: "What has it been like, in the salon following the playoff success of the team?"

"We’re just so excited, so pumped," she said. "The cheerleaders come in, we touch them up. I do a lot of wives and girlfriends on the team. Everyone is so excited for the upcoming game."

If the Lions make it to the Super Bowl, Brandon Hudson promises to be back at Figo to change his hair to a different shade of blue.

Hair stylist Sarah Colarito, inset: Amon-Ra St. Brown.



