Megabus returning to Detroit with expanded transit

The Megabus is coming back to Detroit, along with an expanded network of travel routes the transit option offers.

After shutting down operations in the summer of 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic, the popular option for getting around the Midwest is ramping up its service once again.

Known for its $1 fares for some bus routes, the Megabus is a common option for many traveling to Chicago. The bus stops in locations like Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids in Michigan, and Indianapolis and South Bend in Indiana.

The bus company's expanded operations are part of its partnership with Miller Transportation, another company that will help take people to several other spots in the Midwest. The company primarily works out of Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee.

All the listed states are potential stops for the Megabus network.

"The continued expansion of our network to more than fifty cities throughout the central United States is an exciting opportunity for Megabus," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus. "We’re pleased to be able to offer the customers in Indiana, Illinois Michigan, Tennessee, and Kentucky additional convenient and safe travel options; with connections to points beyond."

The new short routes on the Megabus will connect Detroit Albion, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Jackson, Kalamazoo and Ypsilanti in Michigan, and the Indiana cities Elkhart, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Peru, Plymouth, Rochester and South Bend.