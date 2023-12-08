Melvindale cop recognized as Officer of the Year for off-duty emergency response

Despite being off-duty and ready to go to sleep, Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Hachem jumped into action when he heard someone in his neighborhood was in distress.

In early August, Hachem's nearby neighbors were in a panic as their 3-year-old boy was choking on food. After hearing the call on his dispatch radio, he knew exactly where to go.

"I dodged out the door," Hachem said. "I heard screaming."

The off-duty officer ran to the scene alongside his brother and provided first aid to the child, saving his life.

That's why, on Friday, Hachem was recognized as Officer of the Year by the Michigan Association of Police (MAP).

"I had to get there because the police cars that were arriving on scene were coming from a distance," he said,

Hacham has not been out of the police academy long. In fact, he is still an officer-in-training with the Melvindale Police Department.

"We couldn’t be prouder of him," said Chad Trussler, the director of MAP. "I think this is the type of stuff that exemplifies what police officers do."

Even before Hacham joined the Melvindale Police Department, he rendered aid to another child at that same house when he was in the police academy.

"That’s why I wanted to make sure he’s well noticed," said Lt. Robert Kennaley with Melvindale police.

The stress of losing his own father forced Hachem to temporarily leave the police academy, but his instructors supported him when he returned and finished. He just wishes his dad was here to celebrate this award with him.

"I know he hears me and sees me right now – he raised a man," Hachem said.