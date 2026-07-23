Melvindale man charged for threatening to kill ICE agents: 'Can't escape a bullet'

The Brief Michael Gary Petersen was arrested for making online threats toward ICE and law enforcement officers. Petersen is charged with threatening to murder a law enforcement officer and interstate communications involving threats. Petersen, 41, also encouraged his social media followers to shoot law enforcement officers in the face.



A Melvindale man was arrested recently after being accused of threatening ICE agents and other law enforcement officers.

The backstory:

Michael Gary Petersen was taken into custody on a criminal complaint of threatening to assault or murder a law enforcement officer, and interstate communications involving threats.

Investigators say between January and July of 2026, Petersen, 41, posted a series of messages to his social media accounts in which he threatened law enforcement officers, as well as social media users, who opposed his views.

He repeatedly encouraged his social media followers to shoot law enforcement officers in the face, warning others to "[n]ever trust officers. Death to them all."

Petersen also told followers, "Wait till we start throwing grenades and start shooting armor piercing rounds at these agents."

On June 7, 2026, Petersen declared that the ICE Agent involved in the shooting of Renee Good "…can’t escape a bullet. It’s coming soon. Just wait. ;)."

In response to a user who disagreed with Petersen, he replied, "I have a bullet with your name on it."

What they're saying:

The US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan posted the arrest of Petersen on Tuesday.

"Threats against law enforcement are an attack on the rule of law," said Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon. These brave Americans protect us. And we will do our part to protect them," said Gorgon.

"The men and women of ICE are enforcing the immigration laws of the land as passed by Congress," said ICE ERO Detroit acting Field Office Director Matthew Putra. "For them to be allegedly targeted for simply doing their duty according to federal law is unconscionable."

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