Memorial barbecue in honor of fallen DPD Officer Loren Courts is Oct. 8 in Berkley

A memorial barbecue for fallen Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts is set for the Berkley American Legion on Oct. 8.

Tickets are a $20 minimum donation with all proceeds going to the Courts family. Gates, beer tent and lounge open at noon while the meal service including brisket, ribs, pulled pork and all the sides, begins at 4 p.m.

Loren Courts' widow, Kristine visited to speak about how she and her two children are doing since the tragedy, and her appreciation for the community's support.

"It's so humbling to see the amount of people who cared about him," she said. "I know how it feels for us, but to see the community care as much as they do, it's so heartwarming."

Courts was shot and killed July 6 responding to a call about a gunman in the area of Joy Road and Marlowe Street.

The Berkley barbecue group includes a retired DPD officer in their ranks, which helped spark the idea.

Also included will be a 50/50 raffle, tin can raffle and grilll raffle. Advanced tickets are recommended with a variety of ways to pay including:

Cash ticket purchases at Berkley American Legion, 2079 Twelve Mile Rd, Berkley, MI 48072

Venmo @BerkleyBBQ your name and number of tickets

Paypal @jdabliz your name and number of tickets

Email BerkleyBBQ@outlook.com

Facebook: Berkley BBQ Events Page

More information may be found here: mifop.com/event/officer-loren-courts-memorial-bbq/