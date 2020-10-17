Memorial for 6-year-old Tai’raz Moore

People gathered at Chene Park Saturday afternoon, to celebrate the young life of 6-year-old Tai'raz Moore, who was murdered earlier this month at his father's house in Warren.

His father and his father's girlfriend were also killed.

"For a parent to bury her child, it's so unnatural," said Tai'raz's mother Brittany Thompson. "I never thought my baby would be gone."

"My big brother, little brother, he was both. I loved him so much," said Tai'raz's sister.

Earlier this week, a suspect was arrested in the murder of Tai'raz and others. This was a relief for family members.

After Sunday's ceremony, there was a carnival for kids. The carnival came along with everything from candy to pony rides - all things Tai'raz enjoyed.

