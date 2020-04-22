Memorial fund set up for family of Skylar Herbert, youngest COVID-19 victim in Michigan

An official memorial fund has been established for the family of 5-year-old Skylar Herbert.

Skylar is the youngest person and first child in Michigan to die from the coronavirus, passing away Sunday. Herbert's parents are first responders, with her dad working as a firefighter and her mom a police officer.

The official memorial fund was established through Chemical Bank. It is the only official Memorial Fund which was established with her family. Unauthorized GoFundMe pages have been created; but were not created in partnership with her family.

Contributions may be made payable to The Skylar Herbert Memorial Fund. Please mail contributions to: Chemical Bank, 333 W. Fort Street, Suite 100, Detroit, MI 48226. Online donations will also be available through the Detroit Public Safety website. (www.detroitpublicsafety.org).

Any questions may be directed to our Banking Center Team at 313-967-9700 during the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. The fund was set up with the partnership of the city of Detroit, Detroit Police Department, Detroit Fire Department and the Herbert family.

Skylar's parents, who live on Detroit's northwest side, say their nightmare started a month ago. Skylar got a bad headache and a fever that wouldn't go away. She eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

Skylar's mom says they were waiting outside the emergency room for her husband, who also had COVID-19 symptoms when Skylar suddenly had a seizure.

Skylar's parents say she then developed a form of meningitis, a rare complication of the coronavirus. She spent two weeks on a ventilator before her death.

