Meteor over Michigan: Fireball in the sky disintegrated over Saginaw Bay, says NASA

Eyewitnesses across Michigan and a large section of the Midwest reported sightings of Monday night's meteor.

The bright fireball in the sky was first spotted over Hope, Michigan before disintegrating 23 miles above Saginaw Bay, just east of Whites Beach, NASA said.

Reports poured in at about 9:31 p.m. Eastern Standard Time not just from Michigan, but from neighboring Great Lakes states Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin – as well as Ontario.

"The fireball was also detected by several meteor cameras in the region, and an analysis of the video data puts first detection at an altitude of 42 miles above the Michigan town of Hope," NASA said in a statement.

According to NASA, the meteor moved northeast at 29,000 miles per hour and was caused by a piece of asteroid about four inches in diameter and weighing about a pound.

At its peak, the meteor – or Event: 20260324-013109 as NASA has categorized it, was 40 times brighter than the planet Venus, the space agency said.

There was a second meteor seen in the region six minutes before this event, NASA reported, at about 9:25 p.m.

"It was fainter and there is much less data; what is available at this time is too sparse to allow for a solution," the agency said.