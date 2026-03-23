Did you see it? Bright fireball lights up Metro Detroit, drawing widespread attention

The Brief A fireball lit up the sky over Metro Detroit. Many felt their homes shake while others say the sky lights up like a firework. It is unknown if or where it landed.



A bright fireball falling across the Metro Detroit sky captured many people's attention Monday night.

Local perspective:

At around 9:30 p.m., many around Michigan reported seeing a large fireball break up over the sky. Videos and photos were captured of the events from areas like Oakland County, to even the west side of the state.

Some reported hearing loud boom with their house shaking.

Videos show the fireball flying down through the sky before flashing brightly and breaking apart.

At this time, it's unknown where or if it landed.

What you can do:

Did you see it?

Send photos or videos to fox2newsdesk@foxtv.com, and we may feature your video/photo on TV.

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