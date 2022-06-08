Meth, mushrooms, LSD, and short barrel AR-style rifle confiscated during SW Michigan drug raid

article

Southwest Michigan police executed a search warrant at a suspected drug house this week, arresting five residents of Benton Township. They've since been arraigned on a litany of drug possession and intent to delivery charges.

Police with the Southwest Enforcement team also seized a short barrel AR-style rifle that had its serial number filed off.

The raid of the drug house started following two traffic stops that were initiated on vehicles that were spotted leaving the location on Monday, June 6. According to a release from police, enough incriminating evidence was uncovered that police secured a search warrant.

A search was executed at the suspected stash house on Tuesday, June 7.

During the search, police seized:

13 ounces of crystal methamphetamine

Psilocybin mushrooms

Suspected LSD

A short barrel AR-style rifle.

Other evidence of drug trafficking was also confiscated.

In total, five people were arrested and charged. They remain at the Berrien County Jail. The identities of the suspects are being withheld following their arraignments. They include:

36-year-old Benton Township man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver approximately 130 grams of crystal methamphetamine, maintaining a drug vehicle and for a felony probation violation.

39-year-old Benton Township man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver approximately 230 grams of crystal methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and vehicle, felony firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

42-year-old Benton Township woman was arrested for possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and vehicle, possession of a short barrel rifle, felony firearms.

19-year-old Benton Township man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and vehicle, possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of a firearms with an obliterated serial number, felony firearms.

39-year-old Benton Township woman was arrested for resisting and obstructing police, possession of a stun gun, and a local warrant

Michigan State Police officers from the Fifth District Crime Prevention Squad also participated in the raid.