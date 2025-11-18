Metro Detroit animal shelter seeks donations to feed pets special Thanksgiving dinners

Michigan Animal Rescue League (MARL) plans to again serve its shelter pets special Thanksgiving meals, but it needs help to make it happen.

For a $25 donation, you can sponsor a meal for a cat or dog at the Pontiac shelter. These meals will be pet-friendly versions of holiday favorites, like green beans, sweet potatoes, and more.

(Photo: MARL)

"Our Thanksgiving Meal program is about bringing joy not only into the lives of the animals we care for, but also into the lives of those who make our work possible," said Magee Humes, the executive director of MARL. "Our donors make these moments of love and happiness happen, and we love sharing that joy right back with them. We invite everyone to follow along and share in the fun on Thanksgiving Day- you make the celebration possible."

Sponsor a meal here.

(Photo: MARL)

Then, check out MARL's social media accounts on Thanksgiving to watch the animals enjoy their feasts: