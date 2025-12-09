Michigan school closings for Wednesday Dec. 10
(FOX 2) - Two rounds of winter weather are hitting the Metro Detroit area and now schools across the state are announcing snow days for Wednesday.
Big picture view:
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities north of I-69 as another system of snow looks to push into Michigan Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The precipitation will be a mixture of snow and rain by the time it's done falling.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall overnight with communities north of I-69 getting up to 6 inches of snow.
Meanwhile, areas south of I-69 will get between a dusting and 4 inches of snow.
Things get more interesting by Wednesday morning as most areas in the tri-county area could see snow transition to rain. Monroe and Lenawee counties can expect to see that switch first as the line of below- and above-freezing temperatures pushes north.
Gusty winds will add to the fray.
Temperatures will tumble below freezing after Wednesday and remain that way for the near future.
School Closings:
Dozens of schools announced they would be closed on Wednesday as a result of the oncoming snow.
You can view the updated list of closures below.
