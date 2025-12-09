Michigan school closings for Wednesday Dec. 10

The Brief Metro Detroit is expected to get more snow Tuesday night before it transitions to rain Wednesday morning. Dozens of schools announced they would be closed on Wednesday as a result of the oncoming snow.



Two rounds of winter weather are hitting the Metro Detroit area and now schools across the state are announcing snow days for Wednesday.

Big picture view:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities north of I-69 as another system of snow looks to push into Michigan Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The precipitation will be a mixture of snow and rain by the time it's done falling.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall overnight with communities north of I-69 getting up to 6 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, areas south of I-69 will get between a dusting and 4 inches of snow.

Things get more interesting by Wednesday morning as most areas in the tri-county area could see snow transition to rain. Monroe and Lenawee counties can expect to see that switch first as the line of below- and above-freezing temperatures pushes north.

Gusty winds will add to the fray.

Temperatures will tumble below freezing after Wednesday and remain that way for the near future.

School Closings:

Dozens of schools announced they would be closed on Wednesday as a result of the oncoming snow.

You can view the updated list of closures below.

