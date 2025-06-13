Metro Detroit Arab, Jewish communities cope with the aftershock of Israel attack on Iran

The Brief Israel attacked Iran overnight and on Friday the Iranians have responded with bombing attacks. In Metro Detroit both Arab and Jewish communities are coping with the impact. A local Imam called the attack on Iran an injustice while the Jewish Federation of Detroit says Iran was funding terror groups and working to develop a nuclear weapon.



As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, the effects are being felt here at home.

Metro Detroit is home to some of significant Muslim and Jewish communities and for many, the headlines are deeply personal.

Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi is calling for justice, as the conflict abroad stirs pain, fear, and division at home.

Ali is from the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights - where pain reverberates from thousands of miles away.

"It has been a very painful and sad situation starting from last night and it still continues," he said.

The Imam is calling on the international community to confront what he calls an unjust and dangerous act of aggression.

"This is absolute injustice," he said.

Overnight, Israel launched a massive airstrike campaign deep inside Iran targeting military leaders, nuclear sites, and even residential neighborhoods in Tehran. Among those killed were top generals and nuclear scientists.

Iran has vowed to retaliate, calling the strike a declaration of war.

The spiritual leader says the strike on civilians is abominable.

"We condemn this," he said. "It’s very barbaric attacking people in their apartments, residential areas in Tehran and other cities. And bringing insecurity and tension for everyone."

While the White House insists it had no role in the operation, Imam Elahi casts doubt on that claim.

"Although the Secretary of State said we had nothing to do with this attack, America is not involved. But at the same time, we see that they are involved and the President, how he is talking now, this is involvement."

The Jewish Federation of Detroit sent a statement a message saying the Iranian regime worked to develop a nuclear arsenal while funding terror groups that serve its stated ambition to destroy the Jewish state.

The organization wrote in part, "No nation can be expected to stand idle in the face of such danger. Israel's targeted military operations are a matter of self-defense - necessary to protect its people and ensure its survival."

The Source: Information for this report is from an interview with Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi and a statement from the Jewish Federation of Detroit.



