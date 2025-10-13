Metro Detroit Arab, Jewish community leaders share guarded optimism at Middle East peace deal

Monday was a historic day as the 20 surviving Israeli hostages were freed after two years.

Their release was part of a peace deal President Donald Trump helped to establish - now many are waiting to see what happens next.

The backstory:

The hostages have been held captive by Hamas after the group’s Oct. 7, 2023 terror attack on Israel.

After repeated calls for their release, it finally became reality. For Steven Ingber, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Detroit, the response was grateful but muted.

"Eleven hundred and 50 IDF soldiers have fallen, over 1,200 were killed on October 7," said Steven Ingber. "This is not a great day of celebration. Yes we pause to commemorate the 20 coming home, but we also pause for all those who aren't coming home."

As Hamas released the hostages, Israel freed thousands of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

"There’s still 8,000 in prison in Israel jails - they should release them," said Osama Siblani, publisher of the Arab American News.

President Donald Trump had been working to establish the ceasefire deal in the region. On Monday he addressed the Israeli government and said the Gaza War is over as he continues to oversee the peace agreement he helped to create.

"The agreement actually is a 20-point plan and today we are barely at point 2," said Professor Michael Traugott, University of Michigan. "But it gets more difficult now to accomplish the full agreement for the president."

What will happen next is the question.

"That is really what’s left to be determined, can we keep this peace," said Ingber.

"One of the points that I think is unclear, is the degree to which Hamas will lay down its arms," said Traugott.

But some argue international law recognizes the right to self-defense.

"What about the bombing and the killing and the destruction that has been created by the Israelis with the weapons - American weapons and American support?" Siblani said.

So will Trump’s attempt at peace in the Middle East be successful?

"There is a pretty rocky road ahead, it is still a significant accomplishment, but there remains a lot of work to be done," the professor said.

There is however, hope.

"Israel and the Jewish people want nothing more than to live in peace with their neighbors," Ingber said.

"If we really want to stop the bloodshed and have peace in the region, we have to have a Palestinian State, independent viable that can live side-by-side with the Israelis," said Siblani.

Steven Ingber, Jewish Federation of Detroit CEO, left, and Osama Siblani, Arab American News publisher.