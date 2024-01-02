The ball may have been dropping in Times Square, but for one metro Detroit couple at a Pontiac hospital, they had something very different on their minds: becoming parents.

Baby Arielle Nicole Byrd made her debut into the world 34 seconds after the clock struck midnight.

For her parents Areona Evans and Donte Byrd, the timing couldn't have been closer - which was by design.

"The doctor's like ‘ok if you want the first midnight baby you can hold off, and we can give it some time and see how you go'," said Evans.

The counting down began around 11:55 p.m. as the couple decided they should aim for a new year newborn.

"I believe close to 11:56 or 11:57, that’s when she actually had me started pushing, but she could tell right at midnight she would be here," said Evans.

Areona Evans and Donte Byrd with their daughter Arielle Byrd.

Baby Arielle was born exactly 34 seconds into the new year. She arrived weighing in at 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Her arrival was actually a month early.

"It was just a wonderful experience like it was not expected at all to have a baby on the new year," said Byrd.

And even better news, all three are doing great. It'll make for a great story when their daughter gets older.

"I have no idea where to start but this huge grand entrance - it’s like you made a huge impact everywhere," said Evans.

"It’s like she’s a celebrity already, both our social medias are blowing up," said Byrd.