Metro Detroit influencers get chance to fly around with U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The Brief Stefanie Kerska, a swim coach and Olympic coach, flew with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels for a unique experience. Major Scott Laux guided Kerska on her demanding Blue Angels flight, praising her resilience during the intense ride. Thunder Over Michigan air show at Willow Run Airport is a major fundraiser for the Michigan Flight Museum, attracting 75,000 attendees.



Stefanie Kerska has faced pressure before, having been a swim coach for 30 years and coaching at the Olympics in 2016.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kerska had a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

She was one of two local influencers chosen to fly with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

"Once you’re upside down and going straight up and straight down, you’re on the craziest ride of your life," said Kerska. "When you’re doing the Gs, it just feels like a train bearing down on you. You can’t lift your arms. You can’t lift anything. It’s a crazy feeling. We also went weightless."

Big picture view:

Major Scott Laux is a Blue Angels pilot. He guided Kerska on her unforgettable trip.

"She was having a good time back there," said Laux. "She was fighting it. It’s hard. It’s physically demanding to be in one of these. I was proud of her for hanging in there."

Local perspective:

The Blue Angels are returning to Metro Detroit for Thunder Over Michigan this weekend.

"They’ve only been here seven times in the 27 years that we’ve had the show. They only go to 32 show sites around the world each year," said Thunder Over Michigan Director Kevin Walsh.

Kevin Walsh says the three-day air show at Willow Run Airport is the primary fundraiser for the museum.

Nearly 75,000 people attend each year. It’s also an opportunity to showcase what our naval pilots do in combat situations.

What's next:

The Saturday and Sunday shows are sold out, but tickets for Friday are still available.