Metro Detroit LEGOLAND Discovery Center hosting adult-only night for Valentine's Day

Celebrate Valentine's Day at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center during a special adult-only night on Feb. 13.

The center at Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills is usually for kids, but will have additional attractions open specifically for those 18 and older.

Activities include LEGO build challenges, games, 4D LEGO movie shorts, the chance to meet a master LEGO builder, and more.

Tickets for the event, which will be held from 6-8 p.m. next Friday, are $16.99 each. Get tickets here.