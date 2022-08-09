Metro Detroit man scores big at Transplant Games

Transplant recipient David Galbenski scored big at the Donate Life Transplant Games.

"I did go out and compete and I did do my very best," he said.

David won medals including several golds as a participant which wrapped up last week in San Diego.

"I'm really grateful to everyone here," he said.

It has been a long journey for Galbenski since being diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease and receiving a liver transplant in 2019 at Henry Ford Health.

"It’s been a pleasure in getting you to the Transplant Games, and really proud and happy to see everything that you accomplished," said Dr. Todd Getzen.

FOX 2 first met David nearly two weeks ago as he turned to Henry Ford’s Center for Athletic Medicine to help him get ready for competition.

So after winning so many medals at the competition, David felt he could do more than provide his medical care team with a post-game analysis

"It was a gratitude ceremony," he said.

"(I want to) say thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me that opportunity to not only participate in the transplant games but to have special moments with my family," he said to the doctors and nurses at the ceremony.

Galbenski decided to spread joy through gratitude and presented his medals and these pin to his medical team.

"To have someone like him it really fires you up. It brings home what we can do," said Dr. Dilip Moonka.

Dave hopes that his presentation of medals serves up inspiration to current and future transplant recipients.

"I hope it gives them hope to go out and chase their dream and maybe when win a gold medal," he said.

To learn more about the Transplant Games go HERE.