Metro Detroit man wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

A Wayne County man said his "mouth dropped to the ground" when he discovered that he won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The 53-year-old winner said he saw he matched a number on the Gold Multiplier ticket he bought at Tel-Wick Amoco Service Center in Taylor, but he didn't scratch the prize right away.

"I finished scratching the rest of the ticket and saw I didn’t get any other matches, so I scratched the winning amount. When I saw a prize of $1 million, my mouth dropped to the ground! I called my son and my fiancé right away to tell them the news," he said. "Winning is life-changing and one of the best things to ever happen to me! I have been nervous for days and it still doesn’t seem real."

He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to help his family.