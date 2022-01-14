Metro Detroit man with rare SMA disease breaks barriers directing music video remotely from home

The song is called "Spaces." And the video is a celebration - a collaboration - as the singer, the director, the families featured all share a common bond - living with a genetic neuromuscular condition called SMA - or spinal muscular atrophy.

"That's what 'Spaces' was about, was showing that not only are we in this world - in these spaces - but we deserve to be there," said Dominick Evans.

Evans lives in Metro Detroit and directed the video remotely from his bed, where he's able to lie down, and be free from the chronic pain caused by his SMA.

Dominick - who is transgender - was able to walk as a child. But now at 41, this progressive disease has taken a toll on his body - but not on his mind - or his ability.

"I was here in Michigan while everybody else was out in California, in Hollywood, and I was able to remotely direct," Dominick said. "I've known that this was a capability for so long, but actually showing that disabled people - really anybody - can direct from anywhere."

And Spaces - with singer James Ian - aims to create space for people with disabilities who are so often underrepresented in the media - but able to offer so much.

"Our world is diverse and our media should reflect that," Dominick said. "For so long we've been told we can't accommodate you, or you're not capable."

But Dominick says the pandemic - and working remotely - has opened new doors for the disabled. He and singer James Ian - worked hard to make their vision come to life - and he hopes spaces also offers more opportunities and inspiration.

"We are in this world, we're here, we are doing things, don't ignore us, that's the thing - we are ignored - a lot," Dominick said.

This, despite one in four adults in the U.S. having a physical or psychological disability. This project, sponsored by biotechnology company Genentech - aims to change that.

"For me that's what it's about - telling our stories authentically, and helping make the world see that we're just like everyone else," said Dominick. "We can work in these industries, and we can make things that are beautiful and wonderful - like all of these other creators who have a lot more support than us."