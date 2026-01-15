Metro Detroit School Closings: Detroit Public Schools closed Jan. 16 due to snow
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All of Detroit Public Schools will be closed on Friday after a wintry end to the week, joining dozens of other schools across Southeast Michigan.
What to expect:
After a snowy Wednesday bringing slick conditions on Thursday, there are still many Metro Detroit Schools that will remain closed on Friday, Jan. 16, due to more winter weather expected.
Meanwhile, all of Detroit Public Schools will be closed due to uncleared side streets, expected low attendance and snowfall near dismissal.
The full list of school closings can be viewed below:
Click here for a link to the closings list.