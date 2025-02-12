Metro Detroit School Closings for Feb. 13

With the next big snow storm pushing through Michigan and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the state, school closures are rolling in.

Michigan is expected to get hit with upwards of 8 inches of snow in parts of the Lower Peninsula, including around 4–7 inches in metro Detroit. A rolling list of every school closure for Thursday, Feb. 13 can be found below.

The FOX 2 weather team will be covering the latest snowmaker throughout the day. Find the most up-to-date coverage here.

Stay ahead of the weather with the FOX 2 Weather app. It's free on your phone and provides live radar, alerts, and more.