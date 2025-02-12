Southeast Michigan snow forecast: Today's winter storm expected to drop 4-7 inches

The Brief Snow starts in the early afternoon and will continue to fall into Thursday. The system is expected to drop 4-7 inches, with some areas receiving a bit less or a bit more. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 1 p.m. and will apply until 7 a.m. Thursday.



The snow’s coming!

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings take effect this afternoon and last through early Thursday morning.

READ: Is it illegal to drive with snow on your car in Michigan?

Timeline:

A passing shower or flurry is possible this morning, but the main event kicks off between 2-4 p.m. Snow will continue falling throughout the afternoon.

Stay ahead of the weather with the FOX 2 Weather app. It's free on your phone and provides live radar, alerts, and more.

The evening commute will get increasingly tricky as snowfall rates ramp up, making it tough for road crews to keep things clear.

There’s also a chance for some sleet or ice to mix in early tonight—not a guarantee, but Detroit, Downriver, and Monroe counties have the best shot.

Check out Fox Futurecast and notice the pink trying to sneak in:

How much snow will Metro Detroit get?

Snow winds down between 5-7 a.m. Thursday, with totals generally ranging from 4-7 inches — but there’s potential for up to 8 inches in Macomb, St. Clair, and Sanilac counties. If sleet mixes in, some spots could land closer to 3 inches.

Will school be canceled Thursday?

It's likely, according to the Snow Day Calculator, which currently says there is a 99% chance Metro Detroit schools will cancel classes Thursday.

We'll have you covered when the closings start rolling in. Check the school closings list here.

What's next:

We’ll have the rest of Thursday to shovel out. Friday stays quiet, but another round of snow is likely Saturday and Sunday. We’ll dive into those details tomorrow, but expect several more inches. Cold air follows to start next week.