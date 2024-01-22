Metro Detroit school closings for Jan. 23

Metro Detroit is forecasted to see both snow and freezing rain Monday night, into Tuesday – causing several school closures.

Most of the area will pick up 1-2 inches of snow Tuesday. Cities south of Detroit and near Ann Arbor will see less snow but more freezing rain.

Southeast Michigan is under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac office. Affected counties include Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston, Lenawee and Monroe.

A mix of freezing rain, drizzle, snow, and sleet can lead to dangerous driving conditions Tuesday morning.

