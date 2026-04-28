Metro Detroit schools implement AI gun detection system to better protect students

The Brief An AI gun detector is being implemented in Metro Detroit schools to keep students safe. It’s a combination of AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness called ZeroEyes. The program is used in school districts in 46 states.



AI is transforming just about every part of our lives these days, but did you know it’s also helping to make schools safer?

Big picture view:

One area school district just renewed an AI-based gun detection system and many others are signing on.

It’s a combination of AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness. It’s called ZeroEyes and works by monitoring existing security cameras on school buildings for potential guns. It’s been deployed since 2023. Here’s how it works. If a gun is spotted, the images are promptly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center.

FOX 2 was told police and school officials were notified immediately. The Adrian Board of Education just renewed their participation in the program. We spoke with the company’s executive vice president, who is also a former Superintendent of schools in New Jersey.

"It’s always a brandished weapon, so it wouldn’t detect a concealed weapon, but it’s a brandished weapon," said Dr. Christopher Heilig. "What we’ve seen and what we’ve talked about with our customers is you’ll look back at history and some of these unfortunate tragedies that you see, the firearm is usually always brandished as they’re entering a facility."

Dig deeper:

This program is used in school districts in 46 states, but it’s not just schools.

We are told this technology is also installed at hospitals, offices and houses of worship.