Two shot on Detroit's east side leading to massive police presence
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were shot on Detroit's east side, leading to a massive police presence in the area.
What we know:
FOX 2 arrived at the scene at Whitter between Courville and Haverhill where police tape has the roadway shut down and evidence markers littering the street.
Police sources tell FOX 2 that two people have been shot, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
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What we don't know:
It is also unknown if there is a danger to the public or what led to the shooting. Police had not identified any suspects as of 9:20 p.m. Thursday night.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.