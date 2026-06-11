Two shot on Detroit's east side leading to massive police presence

The Brief Police officers on Detroit's east side have a neighborhood on lockdown for a shooting. Evidence markers litter the area. The incident happened on Whitter between Courville and Haverhill.



Two people were shot on Detroit's east side, leading to a massive police presence in the area.

What we know:

FOX 2 arrived at the scene at Whitter between Courville and Haverhill where police tape has the roadway shut down and evidence markers littering the street.

Police sources tell FOX 2 that two people have been shot, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

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What we don't know:

It is also unknown if there is a danger to the public or what led to the shooting. Police had not identified any suspects as of 9:20 p.m. Thursday night.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.