Crime Stoppers of Michigan could shut down while in dire financial straits

The Brief The nonprofit Crime Stoppers of Michigan is in dire financial straits. If Crime Stoppers of Michigan doesn't raise upwards of $250,000 by July 1, they're going to cut almost all of their services, specifically, 90% of their services.



Crime Stoppers of Michigan is in jeopardy. The anonymous crime tipline, responsible for helping solve countless cases, needs a financial fix and fast.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 got a pretty frantic call from Detroit police brass Thursday morning to explain what was going on with Crime Stoppers, and essentially they told us the nonprofit is in dire financial straits.

Since then, we have learned that if Crime Stoppers of Michigan doesn't raise upwards of $250,000 by July 1, they're going to cut almost all of their services, specifically, 90% of their services.

The only thing that would remain is the anonymous tip line you know it: 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

By the numbers:

They generate 5,000 anonymous tips a year, but a bulk of their work is elsewhere. This cut would mean no additional services for victims of crimes.

No press conferences. No posters. No community events.

"Sometimes I think people see the press conferences, the posters or the social media, and they forget there's a mother, there's a father, there's a child. They have no clue what's going on, and they're seeking help from us, saying, 'Please help us, please do something,'" said Dan DiBardino, President & CEO of Crime Stoppers.

A huge chunk of those 5,000 tips goes to Detroit police. They could be seriously affected by this if Crime Stoppers folds.

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