Metro Detroit storm watch: Severe Thunderstorms on Monday, May 18

The Brief Most of Michigan is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9:00 p.m. Monday, with threats of 60 mph winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. A severe thunderstorm warning was first issued for Wayne County due to a fast-moving storm cell capable of damaging roofs and trees. Hot, humid conditions will trigger more scattered storms on Tuesday before a midweek cold front brings cooler, spring-like air.



As warmer than usual weather settles into Michigan, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the state on Monday, May 18, with warnings expected to surface as the day progresses.

Severe weather is expected between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday with storms possibly producing damaging winds up to 60 MPH, hail up to an inch, and isolated tornadoes.

Just before 2:45 p.m., the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wayne County, expiring at 3:45 p.m. The storm cell brings 60 MPH winds, penny-sized hail, and there could be damage to roofs, siding, and trees in the area.

The NWS issued the weather service early in the day on Monday as the storms began moving into the upper Midwest part of the country.

What we know:

Not everyone will see severe weather, but any storm that becomes stronger could quickly produce large hail, gusty winds, torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and loud thunder. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out today, especially during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Because storms will likely remain scattered in nature, some neighborhoods may see very little rain while others could get briefly soaked in a stronger downpour.

What's next:

Even after sunset, the atmosphere will stay active. Overnight lows will only fall to around 68 degrees with breezy conditions continuing through the night. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may linger overnight as well.

Tuesday will feel very similar to Monday with another hot and muggy day expected across Metro Detroit. High temperatures will again climb into the upper 80s with uncomfortable humidity levels sticking around. Spotty thunderstorms will once again be possible during the afternoon and evening with many of the same severe weather threats in place.

A much different air mass arrives behind a cold front between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Cooler Canadian air will sweep into the Great Lakes, knocking temperatures back into the 60s for the second half of the week and giving the region a much more spring-like feel heading toward Memorial Day weekend.

That said, the holiday weekend does not look completely dry right now. Scattered showers and storms remain possible at times Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, although it will not be a washout the entire weekend.