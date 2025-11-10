Metro Detroit veterans march in annual Veterans Day Parade in Corktown

The Brief 2,000 veterans marched in Metro Detroit for the annual Veterans Day parade. Joining them was Volunteers of America Michigan. Behind the wheel of the organization’s service van was Coast Guard veteran Tim Clair.



Even in the snow and wind, Metro Detroit veterans were not going to miss their moment.

Big picture view:

Two thousand of them marched in the city’s annual Veterans Day parade in Corktown on Sunday, a celebration of service and a chance to show pride in our country.

Joining them was Volunteers of America Michigan.

Behind the wheel of the organization’s service van was Coast Guard veteran Tim Clair.

"It’s been rewarding to form an alliance between the veterans because, a lot of times, they come in kind of guarded," he said. "They lack a lot of trust."

Clair shared a bit of his story when we visited his VOA Michigan office in Southfield. He served 15 years in the Coast Guard, which has helped him connect with veterans who walk through the doors of the VOA.

Clair leads the VOA’s veteran support and suicide prevention groups.

"A lot of times we want to instill that hope," Clair said. "Things will get better. Just hold on long enough and be in that position, and things will happen. And they always seem to happen for the better. I come from some of the same backgrounds and share some of the same histories with those guys. I’m a recovering person. I’ve been in recovery for 32 years."

Local perspective:

At Volunteers of America Michigan, service comes in many ways. On Veterans Day, the organization will offer free meals and discounts for veterans at its thrift store locations. VOA Michigan CEO Aubrey Macfarlane said:

"Times are really tough right now, and we know one thing veterans always have together is a sense of community," said Macfarlane. "So, we want to offer this service, offer a breakfast for them that they can come and enjoy in community, and we can show them our appreciation for all they’ve done for our country."

An opportunity to serve the men and women who’ve served our country and sacrificed.