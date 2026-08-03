Metro Detroit voters weigh key millage proposals ahead of Election Day

The Brief The Primaries are approaching and voters have a series of millages to decide on across Metro Detroit. FOX 2 was at the Jason Hargrove Transit Center off 8 Mile as transportation is a big issue in the 2026 midterms.



Election Day is fast approaching, and all eyes are on the heated Democratic Senate race between Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Haley Stevens.

However, there are other issues on the ballot that deserve equal attention.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 was at the Jason Hargrove Transit Center off 8 Mile as transportation is a big issue in the 2026 midterms.

Wayne County Public Transportation Millage

Renew and expand public transportation throughout the county

Provide affordable transportation options for 350,000 Wayne County residents

SMART buses serve many communities, but not all of them. If the millage is not renewed, some communities could lose SMART bus service.

Chesterfield Township Parks and Recreation

Additional funding for parks and recreation

If approved, the first year is expected to generate $2.5 million for improvements

Build a gymnasium with an indoor walking track, pickleball courts and a dog park

The proposal would also revitalize Pollard Park's baseball diamond and soccer field.

Oakland County Enhancement

More funding per student for all public schools and eligible public school academies in the county

Estimated to provide $781 per student annually

The goal is to levy 1.5 mills over six years, which would generate about $781 per student each year.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 spoke with voters in Oakland County. One voter opposed the proposal but did not want to speak on camera. Here's what others had to say.

"Oakland County is behind the other counties or neighboring counties in terms of the money that is coming in with millages, and it's hard for Oakland County to keep up with what we can provide for our kids," said Jennifer Sawmiller.

"Whether it's going toward retaining teachers, benefiting teacher salaries or special education, things are being cut left and right, so we need more money in public schools," said teacher Ben Thayer.

"Well, I just believe that's going to ensure a better future for them, a better future for our world. My husband's in education as well, and we just believe in public education," said mother Hilary Cronin.

What's next:

Tuesday Aug. 4 is Election Day. Stick with FOX 2 for all of your election coverage.

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