Michigan primary election: What's on my ballot?

The Brief Residents can get an early peek at what is on their ballot ahead of casting their ballot for the August Primary. The Michigan Secretary of State has sample ballots available for all voters. In addition to statewide races, there are also Congressional seats, local millages, and more to vote on.



The Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 4 and there is plenty up for grabs as voters head to the polls.

While hundreds of thousands of ballots have already been submitted through early voting measures, residents will have until Tuesday to make their voices heard during another significantly important election.

The Michigan Primary gives voters the option to narrow down their preferred candidates ahead of the November General Election.

Michigan Sample Ballot

Big picture view:

Anyone interested in getting a preview of their ballot ahead of Tuesday's election can find it on the Michigan Secretary of State's website.

Voters will need to select their election, county, jurisdiction, and precinct at this link.

Their sample ballot will reveal two columns, one for those voting in the Democratic Party Primary and those voting in the Republican Party Primary.

The 2026 election has several significant statewide campaigns, including governor, U.S. Senate, as well as races for U.S. House, state Senate and state House.

Some jurisdictions also have amendments to the city charter and county and city millages.

Split-ticket voting

Remember:

Split-ticket voting is not allowed in Michigan primaries. This means you need to vote for all Republican or all Democratic candidates.

If you split your ticket, your ballot is invalid and your vote won’t be counted. Michigan Advance and VoteBeat have reported this happens to thousands of ballots each primary.

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Early voting in Michigan

Timeline:

Early voting will continue through Sunday, Aug. 2, for at least eight hours every day.

Anyone can vote early, but be aware that your voting site is likely different from your polling place on Election Day.

Look up your early voting sites and times at mi.gov/earlyvoting .

How do I vote on Election Day?

Dig deeper:

All registered voters in Michigan can vote at their polling place on Election Day.

Unregistered voters, or voters who have not updated their registration to their current address, must go to their local clerk’s office to register and may also vote at their clerk’s office using an absentee ballot.

What you can do:

Look up your polling place here .

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Do I need my ID to vote?

Local perspective:

By law, voters in possession of a photo ID must present it at the polls, but in Michigan, you’re not required to possess a photo ID in order. Voters without a photo ID may sign an affidavit and will be issued a ballot.

Get more info on voting without an ID in Michigan here .