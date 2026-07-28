Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and cooler Tuesday

It will be a slightly cooler day, drying out with breezy conditions by afternoon.

Thunder along with downpours overnight has now moved east with the passage of an area of Low pressure.

Most of the severe weather was east of Michigan, in Wisconsin, with reports of hail in Washtenaw county.

High pressure builds in today and as the cold front clears the state our wind direction will become more of a Northwest flow, decreasing the high humidity and setting us up for a less humid and breezy day.

Wednesday and Thursday are look great, weather-wise, with low humidity levels and seasonal temperatures.

The next chance for rain will come late Friday into Saturday and Sunday.