Metro Detroit Weather: Fall-like feel Wednesday with heat returning soon

It’s a cool start to the day, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the 70s for only the second time this month.

We’ll start even cooler Thursday morning, but then the warmup begins, slowly but surely. Temperatures climb back to around 80 by Friday with plenty of sunshine along the way.

Summer's back by the weekend as highs climb through the 80s. High pressure begins to slip away by Sunday, opening the door for a few showers or storms to sneak back into the forecast.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live: