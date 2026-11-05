Metro Detroit weather: A few more showers, cooler temps move in

Temps take another step back today, and while we keep the wind, we’ll drop much of the rain.

We won’t be totally in the clear, but the day winds up more dry than wet with limited totals.

Scattered showers return Friday as temps bottom out.

I think we’ll have a tough time reaching 50°, which would give us our first high in the 40s since May.

A bit of relief arrives for the back half of the weekend.

And what do you know? That warmup extends into next week.

It’ll be less impressive than our last, but 60°, here we come by Tuesday.