Metro Detroit weather: Fine Friday finish to the week

The Brief Friday will be sunny with low humidity and temps topping out near 80. The weekend warms up with increasing rain changes. Hotter and more humid weather shows up next week.



Our big warm-up is still on tap, but today we take a step back.

Skies are sunny and humidity will be low with afternoon temps near 80, offering a sweet finish to the week.

This morning’s sunrise sums it up nicely.

Weekend forecast

Temps climb this weekend with increasing rain chances, though Saturday looks dry and, at this point, I’d lean drier than not for Sunday too.

Hot and humid

What's next:

Hotter temperatures and more humid weather show up next week as temps flirt with 90.

Storm chances are fuzzy this far out, but the potential for an active stretch is certainly there.